MENACE TO ALL: Neo-Nazis March To Wisconsin State Capitol, Chant Antisemitic Slogans [VIDEOS]





A group of approximately 20 neo-Nazis demonstrated on Saturday in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, marching to the state Capitol building before holding their sick protest.

Bearing Nazi flags and performing Heil Hitler salutes, the neo-Nazis spewed antisemitic vitriol, chanting “Israel is not our friend” and “there will be blood” as they demonstrated on Capitol Square.

The group then marched to a nearby park, stopping briefly and menacingly at a synagogue along the way.

“The presence of this hateful group in Madison is utterly repugnant,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin of the University of Wisconsin said. “I am horrified to see these symbols here in Madison. Hatred and antisemitism are completely counter to the university’s values, and the safety and well-being of our community must be our highest priorities.”

Gov. Tony Evers also condemned the group, calling their demonstration “revolting.”

“Let us be clear: neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate. It’s repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible.”

