WATCH: Argentina’s President-Elect Meets Jewish Community, Participates In Havdala





Javier Milei, the pro-Israel pro-Jew president-elect of Argentina, met with the Jewish community Buenos Aires on Motzei Shabbos, and even participated in Havdala led by Rabbi Chananya David Pinto.

Milei, who won the presidency in an upset victory last week, has made reference to his love of Judaism on numerous occasions and holds close ties with many frum rabbis. He has also expressed interest in being megayer, but says he is concerned about how he would be able to keep Shabbos properly as president.

