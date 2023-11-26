BARBARIC: Palestinians Execute Israeli “Spies,” Mob Drag Bodies Through Streets





Palestinian terrorists in the Tulkarem “refugee camp” in the Shomron executed two alleged collaborators with Israel over the weekend.

A frenzied mob then abused the bodies by kicking the bloodied corpses and dragging them through alleys before trying to tie them to an electrical tower.

Like the Hamas barbarians, the Palestinians filmed themselves abusing the dead bodies and shared the videos on social media.

The scenes, widely shared on social media, were reminiscent of the chaos in the area during two the first and second intifadas, in 1987 and in 2000, respectively, each lasting several years. During these periods of heightened conflict, there were frequent killings of alleged informers, at times with bodies displayed in public.

Israel’s Embassy to the US wrote: “Last night, Hamas terrorists executed two Palestinians on suspicion of cooperating with Israel. They hung their bodies on an electric pole and a Palestinian mob abused the bodies, filmed themselves and then uploaded the footage to social media.”

“Barbaric.”

A Palestinian journalist in the camp, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said residents of the camp beat and stomped on the corpses after the two were shot and killed by terrorists in the streets. Videos show hundreds of Palestinians flocking to the entrance of the camp, gawking and filming with their phones as men try to hang the mutilated corpses from an electrical tower.

It apparently proved too difficult and residents ended up tossing the bodies over the walls of a U.N. school in the camp, tying their feet to a chain link fence, the journalist said. They were not taken to the hospital, she said.

Purported confession videos surfaced online showing the two men, worn out, their eyes downcast, describing their recent interactions with Israeli intelligence officials who they said paid them thousands of dollars for information.

(AP & YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)