Trump Insists He Is Sane, Says He “Sarcastically” Confuses Biden And Obama





Former President Donald Trump is pushing back against questions about his apparent cognitive impairment following instances where he appeared to confuse former President Barack Obama with current President Joe Biden at recent campaign events.

Trump insisted Monday that his mixing of the two Democratic presidents’ names was actually intentional and sarcastic.

“Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left ‘Disinformation Machine,’ go wild saying that ‘Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired,'” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s political foes, especially the DeSantis campaign, have been bringing up Trump’s gaffes along the campaign trail.

Did someone get triggered by our accident tracker? 🤣🤣 THREAD: Here are the moments Team Trump does not want you to see. https://t.co/WfNgWI698s — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 20, 2023

Trump also highlighted his recent performance on a cognitive test, which he claims to have “aced” as part of his physical examination. He suggested that Biden should undergo a similar test to explain certain policy decisions, such as open borders, no energy independence, and other issues.

In a move possibly timed to coincide with Biden’s 81st birthday last week, Trump released a letter from Dr. Bruce Aronwald lauding his “excellent” health and weight loss. The letter, however, provided scant details about the specifics of Trump’s medical examinations.

As the 2024 presidential race looms, Trump, if elected, stands to become the oldest sitting president, surpassing Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)