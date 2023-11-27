NO THANKS: Disgraced Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo Eyeing Run For New York City Mayor





Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly considering a run for New York City mayor, with eyes on the seat in case current Mayor Eric Adams steps down due to swirling federal investigations. Cuomo himself stepped down from the governorship over two years ago amid harassment allegations and questions surrounding his administration’s handling of Covid-19 in nursing homes.

The potential candidacy arises as Mayor Adams faces intensifying scrutiny from a federal investigation into his campaign. Sources familiar with Cuomo’s considerations told Politico he would not challenge Adams in a primary.

Cuomo’s spokesperson declined to comment on his future plans, and Cuomo himself has denied the allegations that led to his resignation. His potential candidacy comes amidst a challenging political landscape, marked by past unsuccessful comeback attempts by scandal-ridden New York politicians, like former Governor Eliot Spitzer.

As for Cuomo’s eligibility, his residency is unclear, though he only needs to reside in New York City on Election Day.

Cuomo’s potential candidacy would be complicated by his previous administration’s scandal and ongoing lawsuits from two women over harassment allegations, which he denies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)