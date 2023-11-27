Argentina’s President-Elect Pays Visit to the Rebbe’s Ohel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Milei visited the Ohel of Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens on Monday morning, saying a prayer in thanks for his recent surprising win.

Video shared on social media showed him entering the tent at the Rebbe’s Ohel and greeted by onlookers.

Milei then visited the Rebbe’s Ohel gravesite accompanied by Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Director of Merkos 302 and Rabbi Simon Jacobson.

Following his recent win, he had declared in the media that he would be making the trip to the Rebbe’s Ohel to say a prayer of thanks.

The newly elected president is outspoken about his affinity for the Jewish people and his support for Israel. In past interviews, he said he regularly studies Torah and has once told the story of Queen Esther to make a point during a speech.

A recent article claims Milei received the support of influential businessmen such as Eduardo Elsztain and the Sielecki family, with the assistance of Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt, Head Shliach of Argentina.

According to the article in La Politica, Milei studies Torah with Rabbi Axel Wahnish and wants to convert to Judaism.

Last July, he also visited the Rebbe’s Ohel in Queens, New York. In a TV interview about the visit, Milei explained how the Rebbe’s farbrengens on Shabbos were memorized by a team of rabbis (choizrim) who would transcribe it after Shabbos. He said he had the merit of meeting one of them, referring to Rabbi Simon Jacobson.

Milei has promised that one of his first government measures will be to move the Argentine embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as President Trump did.