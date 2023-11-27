HATE IN SKOKIE: Kosher Pizzeria Vandalized With Swastika; Owner Speaks Out





A kosher pizza shop in Skokie, Illinois, became the victim of an antisemitic attack, with a vandal caught on camera drawing a swastika on the front window of the establishment over the Thanksgiving holiday this past Thursday.

Moshe Wajchman, the owner of EJ’s Pizzeria, told ABC7 that the vandalism was discovered by one of his employees. However, he says he will not be intimidated by the incident.

“It’s trying to make us feel unsafe and scared to be open, but we won’t. We will be open, and we’ll continue stronger,” Wajchman said.

“Everybody walking around the streets feel like they have to always keep an eye out and feel unsafe walking around, because they are afraid of what could happen to them, because they’re Jewish,” he added. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

In a message to the vandal, Wajchman said: “If he’s trying to divide us, that only makes us get closer and together. So, if anything, he’s not doing his purpose. We’re all together. We’re not going to go anywhere. We’re here to stay.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)