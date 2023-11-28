TRAGEDY: Monsey Resident Tragically Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash





YWN regrets to inform you of the Tragic Petira of Aron Yishai Unger Z”L, who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Parkway, he was 62 years old.

As Monsey Scoop reported earlier, the victim was traveling on the Palisades Parkway southbound near Exit 2, when his vehicle collided with a tree. Bergen and Rockland Hatzolah did everything they could to save his life, and rushed him to Englewood Medical Center. Unfortunately, he was Niftar a short while later.

Misaskim and Chesed Shel Emes are on the scene of the crash ensuring kovod hames.

The niftar, who had no children, will have his Kevurah take place in New Square. Exact Levaya details will be published when available.

