NOT SO FAST: Report That Argentinian President-Elect Is Becoming Jewish Is Fake News – For Now





In a surprising twist to the post-election discourse, Bloomberg has issued a correction regarding an article that erroneously suggested Argentina’s President-elect, Javier Milei, is converting to Judaism. The correction clarified that Milei merely intends to become Jewish at some point in the future.

Milei, an influential right-leaning libertarian firebrand who clinched a resounding victory in the presidential runoff election held on November 19, 2023, has expressed his desire to explore Judaism, as clarified in the revised article published on Tuesday.

The article relies on indirect quotations from an unnamed spokesperson close to Milei who confirmed that he is indeed interested in converting.

A seasoned economist who transitioned to television punditry, Milei is renowned for his provocative statements and impassioned rhetoric. Notably, he has left no room for ambiguity regarding his affinity for Israel and Judaism. In a speech delivered back in 2021, Milei told reporters, “I am thinking about converting to Judaism and I aspire to become the first Jewish president in Argentine history.”

To reiterate, while Milei maintains a close circle of Jewish advisors, contacts, and mentors, there is no official confirmation of him currently being in the midst of a formal conversion process.

However, his symbolic gesture upon arriving in New York this week added weight to his intentions; His first stop in the city was at the ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

