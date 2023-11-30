BLACKS FOR TRUMP: BLM Leader Endorses Trump, Says Democrats Are A Racist Party





Mark Fisher, a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in Rhode Island, has thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race, saying the Democratic Party has adopted policies detrimental to the Black community.

“It’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy,” he said in an interview with Lawrence Jones. “We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not, and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.”

He further elaborated on his stance, asserting that Democratic policies are undermining the core values of the Black family. Fisher’s critique extended to how the party values the Black vote. In a conversation with “The Kim Iversen Show,” he said, “We’ve been used and abused for so long by that party, they don’t value our vote. Their policies are basically racist policies. I believe it’s a racist party.”

Fisher contrasted this with his views on Trump, whom he praised for his straightforward approach and support for the Black community. “Donald Trump is just the opposite. He’s going to tell you how it is. He’s going to give it to you straight,” Fisher remarked. “Trump has done more for the Black community than any president I can think of in my lifetime.”

Recent polls have indicated a significant shift in the Black electorate’s support. A New York Times/Siena College poll this month showed that Trump’s support among Black voters in key battleground states has risen to 22%, up from 8% in 2020. Furthermore, a poll from May revealed only 41% of Black adults wanting Biden to run for a second term, with just 55% likely to support him in a general election.

Fisher attributed this shift to misinformation among Black voters who continue to support Democratic candidates. He believes many are unaware of Trump’s policies and their benefits to the Black community. “A lot of people are misinformed,” he said. “They don’t really understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history.”

He concluded by emphasizing the authenticity he sees in Trump. “How could you not like a real man? How could you not relate to someone like that?” Fisher asked, signaling a notable change in political allegiance and perception within segments of the Black community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)