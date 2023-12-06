BORO PARK: Teen Charged With Hate Crime After Grabbing Hat Off Orthodox Jew [VIDEO]





A teenager has been charged with a hate crime after being arrested over an antisemitic act he committed in October.

On October 20th, Boro Park Shomrim was alerted to an incident at 18th Avenue and 62nd Street, with the caller reporting that a suspect had snatched a hat off the head of an Orthodox Jewish man.

Shomrim members obtained and reviewed footage from the scene and managed to identify the suspect’s vehicle – including the license plate number.

On Wednesday, NYPD officers from the 62nd Precinct arrested the perp after he surrendered himself to them. He was charged with two counts of grand larceny, one of them as a hate crime, as well as criminal possession of stolen property.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)