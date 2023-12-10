ARRESTED: 2 Teens Who Beat Orthodox Jewish Girl Unconscious In Stamford Hill Put Behind Bars





Two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested for assaulting and robbing a 20-year-old woman from the Orthodox Jewish community in Stamford Hill. The incident, which took place on Thursday afternoon on Rostrevor Avenue, left the victim with multiple bruises, though she did not require hospitalization.

Police say they worked with school officers and staff to confirm the identity of the girls. The pair, aged 13 and 14, were arrested at around midday on Saturday and remain in custody. The force said it is “keeping an open mind” but is treating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Following the incident, Stamford Shomrim reported: “The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body and according to witness reports saying joyfully she’s “dead”!

Detective Sergeant Asli Benson, leading the investigation, described the event as a “terrifying incident” for the victim, assuring ongoing support. “Officers have been pursuing all available lines of enquiry since the incident and these arrests are a significant development,” Benson stated.

Highlighting the victim’s Jewish identity, Benson expressed concerns about the possibility of a targeted hate crime. “It would have been obvious from her appearance that she was Jewish,” she said.

“In the current climate, when fears and uncertainty in the wider Jewish community are heightened following the terror attacks in Israel and the subsequent rise in antisemitic hate crime here in London, these concerns are entirely understandable. While we are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind the incident and will continue to explore all avenues, we are treating this as a possible hate crime.”

The Metropolitan Police said it is treating the case as a possible hate crime.

According to police reports, CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying the suspects, who appeared to be in school uniforms. Collaboration with school officers, staff, and public tips led to the arrests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)