2 Women Beat Jewish Woman Unconscious In Stamford Hill, Laugh Over Her Body

In a vicious and disturbing attack on Thursday evening, two women beat a Jewish woman unconscious, kicking her in the head and laughing that she was now dead. They also stole her pocketbook.
Numerous people and drivers passed by the attack as it was happening but not one person took action to stop the perpetrators.
The Shomrim organization of Stamford Hill wrote: “See dramatic footage of the horrendous racist vicious assault leaving the female victim unconscious!”
“The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body and according to witness reports saying joyfully she’s “dead”!
“Shomrim volunteers have spent all night recovering CCTV and searching for witnesses. Shomrim are supporting the victim and her family.”
Videos of the horrifying attack quickly spread on social media.
“We don’t underestimate the psychological impact of offenses such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects,” said Detective Inspector Mike Herrick of the Metropolitan Police robbery unit.
“We know footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media and understand that there will be added concerns about the motivation behind the attack. We will of course keep an open mind about the motive and continue to work closely with the local community to allay any fears.”
#HateCrime #Antisemitism #ViciousAssault
Do You Recognise These 2 Females ?@MPSHaringey are very keen to speak to them regarding a vicious assault on a Jewish Female last night on Rostrevor Avenue N15
The victim was viciously beaten then dragged to the floor where cctv shows… pic.twitter.com/hsNDGyoMw9
— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 8, 2023
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Oy nebach. I hope the בורא כל העולמות pays them back in kind as only He can.
“In a vicious and disturbing attack on Thursday evening, two women beat a Jewish woman unconscious”
No, that is misleading. It was two BLACK women! No need to be politically correct.
From the photos it appears clear that this was a white nationalist antisemitic attack…
Since we learned last week that words really don’t mean anything unless they’re associated with action, I really hope people catch the shvartzas and do what needs to be done.
We will of course keep an open mind about the motive …
You have to keep an open mind because you have a closed one when it comes to Jews
They don’t know her it was a Jewish neighborhood and she’s dressed like a Jewish woman what do you think the motive was.
“Robbery unit”, they don’t have a hate crime unit?
I couldn’t have guessed their race if you paid me.
Don’t you ever use the N word !!!!
The assailants are not adult women, they’re schoolgirls, so even when/if caught they’ll likely get a very light punishment.
Also I agree with commenter “Kevlar” who wrote: My guess is that it’s nothing to do with the lassie being Jewish! Most likely anyone who came into their vicinity would have been a victim, because they think they’re special and know they’ll get away with it! #BrokenBritain
Was this a mugging/robbery or something political. The two assailants appear to be females dressed in a non-Islamic manner (though they may feel that be killing Jews they will get a “get out of jail card”).