2 Women Beat Jewish Woman Unconscious In Stamford Hill, Laugh Over Her Body





In a vicious and disturbing attack on Thursday evening, two women beat a Jewish woman unconscious, kicking her in the head and laughing that she was now dead. They also stole her pocketbook.

Numerous people and drivers passed by the attack as it was happening but not one person took action to stop the perpetrators.

The Shomrim organization of Stamford Hill wrote: “See dramatic footage of the horrendous racist vicious assault leaving the female victim unconscious!”

“The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body and according to witness reports saying joyfully she’s “dead”!

“Shomrim volunteers have spent all night recovering CCTV and searching for witnesses. Shomrim are supporting the victim and her family.”

Videos of the horrifying attack quickly spread on social media.

“We don’t underestimate the psychological impact of offenses such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects,” said Detective Inspector Mike Herrick of the Metropolitan Police robbery unit.

“We know footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media and understand that there will be added concerns about the motivation behind the attack. We will of course keep an open mind about the motive and continue to work closely with the local community to allay any fears.”

#HateCrime #Antisemitism #ViciousAssault Do You Recognise These 2 Females ?@MPSHaringey are very keen to speak to them regarding a vicious assault on a Jewish Female last night on Rostrevor Avenue N15 The victim was viciously beaten then dragged to the floor where cctv shows… pic.twitter.com/hsNDGyoMw9 — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 8, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)