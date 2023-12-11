TERRIFYING: ADL Says The Two Months Since October 7 Have Seen Most Antisemitic Incidents Ever





The United States has witnessed an alarming surge in antisemitic incidents since the Simchas Torah massacre on October 7, with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reporting figures reaching the highest levels ever recorded since the organization began tracking antisemitism in the country in 1979.

Between October 7 and December 7, the ADL recorded a total of 2,031 antisemitic incidents. This number not only marks the highest for any two-month period but also represents a staggering 337% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2022. The incidents reported encompass a wide range of offenses, including 40 cases of physical violence, 749 verbal attacks, 337 instances of vandalism, and 905 rallies featuring antisemitic speech, support for terrorism, or anti-Zionism. Notably, the ADL categorizes anti-Zionism as a form of antisemitism, defining it as denying the Jewish right to self-determination.

The data further reveals that Jewish institutions have not been spared, with 250 incidents targeting synagogues and campus Hillels. Additionally, there have been 400 incidents reported on college campuses.

“This terrifying pattern of antisemitic attacks has been relentless since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, with no signs of diminishing,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said. “The lid to the sewers is off, and Jewish communities all across the country are being inundated with hate. Public officials and college leaders must turn down the temperature and take clear action to show this behavior is unacceptable to prevent more violence.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)