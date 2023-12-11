SHAME ON HER: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says It’s “Shameful” US Vetoed UN Resolution Demanding Gaza Ceasefire





Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on the Biden administration over the recent U.S. veto of a United Nations resolution that called for a cease-fire in the Gaza war. The resolution, which sought an immediate halt to hostilities and the release of all hostages in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, was overwhelmingly supported by the international community but was blocked by the United States.

In a statement made on social media, Ocasio-Cortez labeled the U.S. action as “Shameful,” expressing her discontent with the lone “no” vote cast by the U.S. against the resolution. She wrote, “The Biden [administration] can no longer reconcile their professed concern for Palestinians and human rights while also single-handedly vetoing the UN’s call for ceasefire and sidestepping the entire US Congress to unconditionally back the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza.”

In response to the congresswoman’s remarks, a U.S. official, speaking to Fox News Digital, defended the administration’s decision, saying, “Despite a rushed process and lack of consultation by the resolution’s authors, the United States engaged in good faith on the resolution. Nearly all of our recommendations were ignored.”

The vote, which took place last Friday, saw 13 countries favoring the resolution, with the U.S. voting against and the U.K. abstaining. Robert Wood, the U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N., explained the U.S. position, emphasizing the nation’s desire for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. However, he critiqued the resolution’s approach, arguing that it “would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on Oct. 7.”

“Although the United States strongly supports a durable peace… we do not support this resolution’s call for an unsustainable cease-fire that will only plant the seeds for the next war,” Wood said.

