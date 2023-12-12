RUNNING SCARED: Hamas Leaders Reportedly Flee Qatar After Netanyahu Orders Mossad To Hunt Them Down





Several top Hamas leaders have reportedly departed from Qatar for an unknown location, turning off their phones and becoming unreachable, according to a report by KAN’s Arabic language channel, citing sources in Doha on Tuesday evening.

In a related development, KAN news reported that Saleh al-Arouri, a senior member of Hamas, has left his usual residence in Beirut and is believed to have traveled to Turkey. Al-Arouri’s departure comes amidst these broader movements of Hamas leadership, though the specific motivations for his relocation were not immediately apparent.

Reports suggest that Qatari officials have informed Hamas leaders that they can no longer guarantee their safety, urging them to flee to Algeria, though it isn’t known whether that is where they have gone.

The report comes amid the backdrop of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announcing last month that he ordered the Mossad “to act against the Hamas leaders wherever they are.”

