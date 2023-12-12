GAME CHANGER? IDF Begins Pumping Seawater Into Hamas Tunnels Under Gaza





The Israeli military has begun pumping seawater into Hamas’s extensive network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The process of flooding the tunnels with Mediterranean seawater, still in its early stages, is one of several methods Israel is employing in its attempt to dismantle the tunnel network. A spokesperson for the Israeli defense minister declined to comment on the operation, citing its classified nature.

Israeli officials have identified the tunnel system as a key component of Hamas’s battlefield operations. These tunnels reportedly allow Hamas to maneuver fighters, store rockets and munitions, and facilitate command and control of their forces. It is also believed that some hostages are being held within these tunnels. The effectiveness of using seawater in the tunnel network, which spans approximately 300 miles and includes thick blast doors, is still under assessment by the Israeli military.

The flooding operation, expected to take several weeks, began following the installation of additional pumps to the existing five installed last month. Some officials in the Biden administration have expressed concerns about the potential ineffectiveness of this technique and its possible impact on Gaza’s freshwater supply. A similar tactic was used by Egypt in 2015 under the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, leading to complaints from local farmers about crop damage. However, other U.S. officials believe this method could be effective in destroying parts of the tunnel network.

Military analysts have noted that most of the tunnel network remains intact despite Israel’s efforts. The Israeli military has also employed airstrikes, liquid explosives, robots, dogs, and drones to attack the network.

