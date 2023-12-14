SCATHING: Former Republican House Speaker Calls Trump An “Authoritarian Narcissist” [VIDEO]





In a revealing interview, former House Speaker Paul Ryan delivered a scathing critique of ex-President Donald Trump, labeling him an “authoritarian narcissist” and expressing regret that more Republicans didn’t oppose him when they had the chance. Ryan’s comments come amidst ongoing debates within the GOP about the party’s direction and leadership.

Speaking with Kevin Kajiwara, Co-President of Teneo Political Risk Advisory, Ryan, who now serves on the board of Fox News parent company Fox Corp., shared his perspective on Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. He believes that Trump’s approach is detrimental to the GOP’s success in elections and predicts Trump will lose to President Joe Biden if he runs in 2024.

During the conversation, Kajiwara inquired about Ryan’s view on how history will remember GOP figures like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who faced political backlash for opposing Trump. Ryan responded, “Look, Trump’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian narcissist… He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist. So historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment… He doesn’t think in classical liberal-conservative terms. He thinks in an authoritarian way.”

Ryan praised Cheney and Kinzinger for their courage in standing against Trump, acknowledging the cost to their political careers. He reflected, “I think Adam and Liz are brushing their teeth, liking what they see. And I think a lot of people in Congress are good friends of mine who would take the vote back if they could.”

The former Speaker also touched on the dynamics within the Republican Party following Trump’s second impeachment, suggesting a sense of regret among some members for not taking a stronger stand against Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)