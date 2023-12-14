Two More Hostages Confirmed To Have Been Murdered By Hamas





Kibbutz Nir Yitchak announced on Wednesday evening that Tal Chaimi, H’yd, was murdered by Hamas on October 7th and his body is being held by Hamas.

Chaimi, H’yd, 41, left behind his wife Ella and three children, 9-year-old twins and a six-year-old. He was part of Nir Yitzchak’s civilian defense team and left the house the morning of October 7th to protect the residents against the terrorists. He had been listed as missing ever since.

The statement from the kibbutz said that “Chaimi was the third generation of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak.” Chaimi’s family and friends say that he was always the first one to help others, lend a hand, and reassure everyone around him.

Later on Wednesday evening, Kibbutz Nachal Oz announced that it has been informed that Joshua Mollel was abducted by Hamas and murdered in the Gaza Strip.

Joshua has traveled to Israel – his first trip out of Tanzania – only two weeks before the October 7th attack to study agriculture on the kibbutz. He has been listed as missing since the attack.

In October, Joshua’s father, Loitu Mollel told BBC that he is so worried about Joshua that he can’t sleep or eat and has become alarmingly thin.

“We send our condolences to Joshua’s family. His father is on his way to Israel and will be accompanied by representatives of the Foreign Ministry upon arrival,” the statement from the kibbutz said.

