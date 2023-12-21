SURPRISE: 1 In 4 Trump Supporters Say He Shouldn’t Be GOP Nominee If Convicted





A New York Times/Siena College poll has uncovered a notable shift in sentiment among supporters of former President Donald J. Trump, with nearly a quarter of Trump’s own backers believe he should not be the Republican nominee for president next year if he is found guilty of a crime. Despite enjoying a significant lead among Republican candidates for the presidential nomination, the poll indicates that Trump’s legal troubles could impact his support base.

Trump, facing four criminal cases, has framed the prosecutions as political persecution by Democrats and President Biden. However, the poll suggests that if he were found guilty, a substantial minority of his supporters might reconsider their support, even if he wins the primary contest.

Interestingly, 20% of self-identified Trump supporters said he should go to prison if convicted in the federal case in Washington, where he is accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. Additionally, 23% believe that Trump has committed “serious federal crimes,” a significant increase from 11% in July.

The poll was conducted before the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday that disqualified Trump from the Republican primary ballot in the state under the 14th Amendment, which bars those involved in insurrections from holding office.

The findings highlight the importance of Trump’s legal strategy to delay his trials, particularly the federal election interference case in Washington, scheduled to start in early March. Trump is also facing other legal challenges, including a federal case in Florida over classified documents, a Manhattan case related to hush money payments, and a racketeering conspiracy charge in Georgia.

Trump has consistently labeled these cases as political “witch hunts,” a sentiment echoed by 84% of his supporters and 46% of all registered voters surveyed, indicating a strong belief among Trump’s base that the charges are politically motivated.

However, Trump’s approach to the criminal cases, contrasted with his history of delay tactics in civil litigation, may have broader implications. Some advisers have suggested that the Justice Department could drop the cases should he be re-elected. They also believe that it would be constitutionally challenging for state cases to proceed against a sitting president.

Delaying the trials could prevent voters from hearing detailed evidence against Trump before the election. This is particularly significant for the election interference case, as its postponement could mean that many Americans would not be aware of the specifics of Trump’s attempts to influence the last election before considering him for office again in 2024.

Previous polls have shown mixed reactions to Trump’s actions post-2020 election, with 51% of swing state voters, including 13% of Trump’s supporters, believing he threatened democracy. Most of Trump’s supporters in battleground states indicated continued support even if convicted, but approximately 6% said they would switch their votes to Biden, potentially enough to influence the election outcome.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)