Sen. Fetterman: Social Media “Warping” Young Minds Regarding Israel-Hamas War [VIDEO]





Senator John Fetterman expressed concerns on CNN’s “The Lead” about the influence of social media platforms like TikTok on young voters’ perceptions of the Israel-Hamas conflict. In a discussion with anchor Jake Tapper, Fetterman addressed the growing divide within the Democratic Party, particularly among younger voters, regarding the conflict.

Tapper posed a question regarding the apparent disapproval of President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war among young voters. “Seventy-two percent of young voters, according to this new poll, disapprove of how President Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas war. You’ve been very vocal in your full support for Israel… Why do you think so many younger people, especially in your party, see it differently?” Tapper asked.

Senator Fetterman responded, “I really don’t know. I do know that a lot of people are getting their perspective from TikTok. I think if you are kind of getting your perspective on the world on TikTok, it’s going to tend to be kind of warped or not reflective of the history and actually doing things the way they are.”

He further elaborated on his stance regarding the conflict, emphasizing Hamas’s role. “That is very clear is that Hamas started this, and they actually broke the ceasefire, and they attacked and murdered babies, children, women, attacked a music concert and everything. It’s outrageous. From now on, it’s been very clear that Israel would very much want there to be peace, but they have made it very clear that after October 7, that’s not possible so long as Hamas is allowed to exist,” Fetterman added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)