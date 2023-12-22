Levaya of Vishnitzer Dayan Of Monsey, HaRav Avrohom Nissan Neiman ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Avrohom Nissan Neiman ZT”L, the Dayan in the Vishnitzer Kehillah in Monsey. He was 92.

Monsey Scoop reports that the Niftar had attended a Sheva Brachos Thursday night in Monsey, and on his way home, told his family he didn’t feel well. He suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after arriving at home. He was rushed to the hospital by Rockland Hatzolah, where he was Niftar around three hours later, with his family around his bed reciting Viduy and Shema.

The Niftar, a Talmid of HaRav Bick, was a massive Talmud Chochom and Posek. He served as the Dayan for the Vishnitz Chasidus in Monsey for around five decades.

The Levaya will take place on Friday morning 11:00AM from the Viznitzer Shul at 25 Phyllis Terrace.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)