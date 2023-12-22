BORO PARK: Levaya of Reb Aryeh (Leibel) Rubin Z”L, Pillar Of Chesed





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Aryeh (Leibel) Rubin, z”l of Boro Park. He was 73.

The Niftar was one of the most prominent members of the Bobover Kehilla in Boro Park, and a major pillar of Chesed in the community at large.

Reb Leibel, was the son of Reb Yonah Rubin and had a profound connection with the Bobov community. He maintained close ties with the dynasty’s Rebbes, including the Divrei Shlomo, zy”a, and the current Rebbe, shlita.

He was a well-known Machnis Orach, always hosting guests from Eretz Yisroel at his home.

He suffered from an illness recently, and was Niftar on Thursday night.

The levayah will be held on Friday at 9:45 a.m. from the Bobov Beis Medrash in Boro Park.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

