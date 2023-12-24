MORE TESLA PROBLEMS: Company Recalls 120,000 Cars Over Faulty Door Locks





Tesla is initiating a recall of over 120,000 vehicles due to a non-compliance issue with U.S. government safety regulations concerning door locks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed in a letter, published on its website, that during a crash, certain Tesla doors may unlock, potentially causing them to unlatch and open, thereby increasing the risk of injury.

The recall affects Tesla Models S and X, specifically those manufactured for the 2021 through 2023 model years. As of December 14, Tesla reported no injuries related to this issue.

To address the problem, Tesla is providing an over-the-air (OTA) software update at no cost. The company plans to send out owner notification letters by February 17, 2024.

This recall follows a series of other significant recalls by Tesla. Last week, the company recalled nearly 2 million vehicles in the U.S. over safety concerns about its autopilot driver-assistance feature. This recall was prompted by a federal investigation that identified potential issues with the autosteer function, which could lead drivers to relinquish control of their vehicles.

In February, Tesla recalled more than 360,000 vehicles due to concerns with its “full self-driving” software. Following media coverage of these recalls, Tesla, in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticized some news outlets for misrepresenting the nature of its safety systems. The company asserted that its features have demonstrably enhanced safety by preventing injuries and saving lives.

Elon Musk, the owner of X and Tesla, has been at the forefront of these developments.

The NHTSA, meanwhile, continues its oversight of Tesla’s corrective measures. A spokesperson for the agency informed NBC News that their investigation into Tesla’s autopilot features is ongoing. This includes monitoring the effectiveness of Tesla’s remedies and collaborating with the automaker to ensure optimal safety standards.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)