NETANYAHU: Israel Is “Intensifying” War In Gaza; “Will Not Stop, And Will Fight To The End” [VIDEO]





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel is “intensifying” the war in the Gaza Strip and will continue to fight until Hamas is eliminated and the Israelis taken hostage are returned.

Netanyahu, speaking in Hebrew, addressed the video message to Israeli citizens, saying that while it will take time to bring the war to a conclusion, Israel will “fight to the end.”

“Israeli citizens, we are intensifying the war in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said. “We will continue to fight until the complete victory over Hamas. This is the only way to return our abductees, eliminate Hamas and ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel.”

