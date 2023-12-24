Dozens of NYC Shuls Receive Bomb Threats – Joining HUNDREDS Of Other Jewish Institutions Threatened





YWN has been reporting that hundreds of Jewish institutions are the United States have been receiving threats recently, but as usual, people don’t pay attention until it hits their own community.

Multiple Jewish institutions in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and other location in NYC, including synagogues, schools, and community centers, received threatening emails over the weekend. These messages falsely claimed that explosives had been planted at various locations, including every synagogue in New York.

The alarming emails were sent early in the morning to multiple addresses associated with yeshivas, synagogues, Jewish Community Centers (JCCs), and Hillel Houses. Specific locations mentioned in the emails included Congregation Shaare Zion on Ocean Parkway, the Mill Basin Hebrew School, Chevra Ahavas Yisrael in Crown Heights, the Kingsway Jewish Center in Midwood, and the Hillel House at Hunter College in Manhattan.

YWN is aware of dozens of Shuls that received the threatening emails over the weekend.

Authorities quickly responded to these reports, but upon investigation, they found no evidence of any actual threat. As always, if you are a recipient of such a threat, do not hesitate and call 911 immediately

As YWN previously reported:

In a confidential memo addressed to partner law enforcement agencies, the FBI’s Assistant Director Cathy Milhoan disclosed that a recent string of swatting incidents targeting Jewish institutions across the nation was likely a coordinated effort by a group operating outside the United States.

Milhoan’s letter said, “At this time, based on similar language and specific email tradecraft used, it appears the perpetrators of these threats are connected. Additionally, these threats appear to be originating from outside of the United States.” She further assured, “To date, none of these email threats have involved any actual explosive devices or credible risk of harm to congregants.”

The FBI is actively investigating these threats, with more than 30 of its 56 field offices involved. According to Milhoan, these incidents violated multiple federal laws.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)