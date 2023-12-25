END IN SIGHT? Putin Reportedly Interested In Peace Deal To End Ukraine War





Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, subject to certain conditions being met, according to two former senior Russian officials with close ties to the Kremlin, as well as American and international officials who spoke to The New York Times.

In a recent address to his generals, Putin made a public statement about Russia’s advances in eastern Ukraine, saying, “We won’t give up what’s ours. If they want to negotiate, let them negotiate.” However, behind closed doors, Putin seems to be conveying a willingness to negotiate a deal.

According to The New York Times, “Putin also sent out feelers for a cease-fire deal a year earlier, in the fall of 2022, according to American officials.”

When approached for comments, Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the Times that the claims presented were conceptually incorrect. However, he did acknowledge Putin’s readiness for dialogue, referencing the president’s recent remarks. “Putin is, indeed, ready for talks, and he has said so,” Peskov said. “Russia continues to be ready, but exclusively for the achievement of its own goals.”

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Joe Biden has been urging Republicans to approve additional military aid for Ukraine. He warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine could potentially lead to attacks on NATO allies and possibly involve U.S. troops in a war.

Despite these concerns, Senate Republicans last week stalled a Democratic-backed bill that sought to provide billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel, among other international issues, insisting that Democrats join them in first implementing stricter border policies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)