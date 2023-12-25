FAT FREE: Southwest Starts Giving Morbidly Obese Passengers Free Seats





They say the camera adds ten pounds, and if you’re one of the people who have eaten a few too many cameras, Southwest has got you covered. The low-cost airline is being celebrated for its new policy giving those losing the battle of the bulge a full row of seats for the price of one.

Southwest says that passengers whose bodies “encroach” past the armrest of the seat they purchase are entitled to an additional seat, free of charge.

Southwest told Fox Business that passengers of the extra portly variety “have the option of purchasing just one seat and then discussing your seating needs with the Customer Service Agent at the departure gate. If it’s determined that a second (or third) seat is needed, you’ll be accommodated with a complimentary additional seat.”

The policy states, “Customers who encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s) may proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat(s) is available… The purchase of additional seats serves as a notification of a special seating need and allows us to adequately plan for the number of occupied seats onboard.”

Maybe instead of handing out free extra seats to the abnormally large folk, Southwest should give out free shots of Ozempic.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)