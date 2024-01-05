Elizabeth, NJ: Massive Inferno Tears Through Warehouse Housing Multiple Jewish Businesses [VIDEOS]





A massive blaze was sparked at a warehouse on Trumbull Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey, early Friday morning.

Towering flames could be seen leaping from the massive structure – a two-block-long warehouse that once housed the Singer Sewing Machine Company and is now used by various companies.

Sources tell YWN that a number of Jewish-owned businesses lease space inside the warehouse, which is also owned by a Jewish businessman.

The blaze has been declared a four-alarm fire, with dozens of firefighters battling it.

Developing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)