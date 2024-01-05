IDF Carried Out 100+ Airstrikes Against Hamas In Past 24 Hours [VIDEO]





The IDF conducted strikes on more than 100 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip within the past day, military officials said Friday. The strikes were carried out using a combination of air, sea, and ground forces and targeted various Hamas facilities, including command centers, launch positions, and weapons depots, among other infrastructure, as reported by the IDF.

In central Gaza’s al-Bureij, the Border Defense Corps’ 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit identified a group of Hamas operatives attempting to attack an IDF tank. Following the identification, a pursuit ensued as the gunmen used a drone to watch IDF movements. Subsequently, the IDF called in a fighter jet airstrike when the gunmen were seen entering a building.

Further south, in Khan Younis, reservists from the Kiryati Brigade discovered multiple rocket launch sites that had been used to fire projectiles at Israel. The IDF reported that the troops successfully destroyed the launchers and engaged in several battles in the area, resulting in the elimination of “many” Hamas operatives.

