BIDEN BAMBOOZLED: President Appears Confused, Walked Off Stage By First Lady [VIDEOS]





A video shared by RNC Research’s account captured a moment at the end of President Joe Biden’s speech near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, during which he commemorated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The video showed the First Lady promptly joining the President on stage, taking his hand, and guiding him to the backstage.

Biden then oddly returned to the microphone, speaking over loudspeakers playing exit music to say, “I understand power. Thank you all very much.”

RNC Research’s Jake Schneider remarked, “She’s walking him off the stage like a child,” while HotAir.com’s associate editor Karen Townsend noted, “Someone had to do it.” The official TownHall.com account expressed gratitude, stating: “Thank goodness that Jill Biden is there to lead Joe off stage.”

Further commentary came from The Daily Mail US, which described the scene as Jill Biden rushing to a “zoned-out Biden” and then entering a “trance-like state on-stage.” Reporter Simon Ateba highlighted this new dynamic: “BREAKING – NEW ARRANGEMENT: First Lady @DrBiden now escorts President @JoeBiden off the stage after his remarks in PA. President Biden has been struggling to find his way off the stage during previous remarks. The problem has now been solved.”

President Biden faced additional mockery for appearing confused after landing in Delaware. RNC Research shared a clip of this moment, with the caption: “After two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden is back in Delaware for a weekend respite. He was VERY confused upon landing.”

