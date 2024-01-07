IDF Says It Has Completely Dismantled Hamas In Northern Gaza, Unveils Photo Of Military Chief





IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced that the IDF has successfully dismantled Hamas’s military infrastructure in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

“There are no shortcuts when it comes to fighting terror,” Hagari remarked, noting the three months it took to neutralize Hamas in the northern region and prevent large-scale attacks.

“We have completed dismantling the military framework of Hamas in the northern part of the Strip, and we will continue to deepen the achievement, strengthen the barrier and defenses on the border,” Hagari stated. However, he cautioned that sporadic rocket fire from these areas might continue.

Hagari also mentioned that the IDF’s current focus is on dismantling Hamas’s operations in central and southern Gaza. “We will do it in a different method, in a thorough way, based on the lessons we learned from the fighting until now,” he said. He described the refugee camps in central Gaza as “dense and full of terrorists,” and Khan Younis as having an “underground city of branching tunnels.”

The IDF spokesman projected that the operations would continue throughout 2024, with a strategic plan to dismantle Hamas in central and southern Gaza. “We are working according to a plan to achieve the goals of the war: to dismantle Hamas in the center and south, and continue all efforts, intelligence, operational, and military pressure, to return the hostages,” he explained.

Additionally, Hagari said that the IDF is constructing new defenses along the Gaza border to facilitate the return of residents displaced since October 7.

Hagari also unveiled a photo of Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, which was found among approximately 70 million digital files recovered by the IDF in Gaza. The photo, showing Deif with a plastic cup in one hand and dollar bills in the other, discredits prior beliefs about his physical condition, as it contradicts the long-held notion that he is an amputee and nearly paralyzed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)