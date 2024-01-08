INTENSE FOOTAGE: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lakewood Lumber Yard





Firefighters in Lakewood were battling a three-alarm blaze at a lumber yard on Ocean Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to initial reports, at least two people have been injured in the massive fire, which broke out around 4:20 pm, and multiple people are believed to possibly be trapped inside a structure on the property.

Hatzolah of Central Jersey had two ambulances at the scene, but were not treating any patients as of the time of this writing. Chaveirim of Central Jersey is conducting traffic control at the scene.

Mutual aid from additional townships and municipalities has been called in, as the fire remains out-of-control.

