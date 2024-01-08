Touro Law’s New FlexTime JD Program: Go to class on Sundays, finish the rest of the coursework on your own time.

Sponsored Content





Touro’s FlexTime JD Program is the only accredited law degree program of its kind requiring in person attendance exclusively on Sundays while the remainder of coursework can be completed throughout the week on a student’s own schedule. The flexible program is unique and provides a supportive environment for learning the law. The program, which has received American Bar Association (ABA) and New York State Education Department approval, maintains a rigorous course of study that will prepare you for the realities of law practice using the latest in evidence-based teaching and learning tools. Offering the lowest in-person class attendance requirement of any JD program in New York, graduates earn their degrees in only four years and are eligible to sit for the New York State Bar Exam.

Join Us for a Virtual Info Session on January 10 @ 7 pm. RSVP at tourolaw.edu/flexjd

Touro’s FlexTime Program in Manhattan Offers:

Dedicated faculty, professional development and personalized attention in an environment that respects your values and needs, including observing the Jewish calendar and serving only Glatt Kosher food on campus

Bachelor of Talmudic Law (BTL) accepted

Internships with leading law firms, courts, and nonprofit organizations located in New York City

Guest lectures and presentations by nationally and internationally recognized leaders from the bench and bar

A rigorous and supportive environment

An alumni base who practice in the corporate, private, public, and nonprofit settings

Post-graduate employment assistance

Join Us for a Virtual Info Session on January 10 @ 7 pm. RSVP at tourolaw.edu/flexjd

Questions? Contact David Siegel at [email protected].