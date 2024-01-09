Trump’s Lawyer Argues In Court That He Could Legally Assassinate His Political Rivals





John Sauer, the lead lawyer for former President Donald Trump, presented a bold claim regarding presidential immunity, arguing in federal court on Tuesday that a U.S. president could order the assassination of political rivals without facing criminal prosecution unless impeached and removed from office first.

This assertion came in response to a hypothetical question posed by one of the judges. The judge queried, “Could a president who ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival, and is not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Sauer’s response was clear: “If he were impeached and convicted first… there is a political process that would have to occur.”

The hearing was part of an appeal in Trump’s case related to allegations of election obstruction. The trial judge had previously dismissed arguments regarding the extent of presidential immunity, which are now being reconsidered at the appellate level.

Assistant Special Counsel James Pearce countered Trump’s legal team’s stance, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of their claim. “Never in our nation’s history until this case has a president claimed that immunity from criminal prosecution extends beyond his time in office,” Pearce argued before the court.

Appeals court judges signaled that they will likely reject Donald Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution in his election interference case. The outcome seemed clear during arguments that touched on a range of political and legal considerations.

The Republican presidential primary front-runner made his first trip in months to Washington’s federal courthouse, where his lawyers sought to convince an appeals court to dismiss the case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The defense’s argument was met with outright skepticism by the three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The judges did not say when they might rule, but the timing of their decision is crucial with a March 4 trial date looming. Trump’s lawyers, who are hoping to delay the case beyond the November presidential election, are certain to go to the U.S. Supreme Court if the D.C. court sides with special counsel Jack Smith.

Part of Trump’s argument is that the Constitution prevents his prosecution because he was acquitted by the U.S Senate of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in his historic impeachment trial. The defense argues that the Constitution’s impeachment judgment clause suggests that a president can be criminally charged only if he is impeached and convicted of similar conduct.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)