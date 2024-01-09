WATCH: Michelle Obama Admits She’s “Terrified” About 2024 Election





Michelle Obama says she’s deeply worried about the upcoming 2024 White House race, admitting that these fears keep her up at night. In an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, the former first lady shared her apprehensions, saying, “I am terrified about what could possibly happen.”

“Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted,” she said.

Michelle Obama underlined the importance of not taking democracy for granted, addressing the misconception that government does not play a significant role, saying, “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do.”

Her concerns encompassed various issues, including conflicts in multiple regions, the future of artificial intelligence, education, smartphone addiction, and voter engagement.

Regarding her famous phrase, “When they go low, we go high,” she was asked what still “offends” her.

“Injustice, ego, greed,” Obama responded. “Racism, ignorance — it’s offensive. And I’ve always been that kid. I don’t like unfairness; I don’t like bullies. But I have to think about how I deliver messages.”

Michelle Obama’s remarks come amid reported concerns from her husband, Barack, about the potential return of former President Trump to the White House. While not mentioning Trump by name, she appeared to criticize his leadership style, emphasizing the significance of tone and tenor in messaging and leadership.

She called for a more authentic, compassionate, and empathetic approach to leadership, emphasizing the role of those with platforms in modeling such values.

“I want to resonate good. I want to resonate reason, and compassion and empathy.”

