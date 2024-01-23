Antisemitic Vandals Deface Posters of Israeli Hostages at Harvard University

In the latest shocking incident of antisemitism at Harvard University, posters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza that were posted at the university were defaced with hate graffiti. Photos and footage circulating online show the posters bearing antisemitic conspiracy theory slogans such as “Israel did 9/11” and “I knew Epstein personally”, in reference to Jeffrey Epstein. On the poster of Hamas’s youngest hostage, one-year-old Kfir Bibas, someone wrote “head still on”. Other posters bore slogans such as “Sure, Jan,” a popular response to someone saying something not believable to the listener.

The graffiti was discovered yesterday as university students return to campus after winter break. Channel 12 reported that a group of Israeli students at the university have filed a complaint with the administration. Harvard University, which has faced accusations of letting antisemitism run rampant on campus, has yet to comment on the posters.

This incident adds to concerns about antisemitism on campus, following former president Dr. Claudine Gay’s resignation earlier this month amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over her testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. She later apologized.

The defacement and destruction of these posters, which have been routinely defaced and torn down in cities all over the world, has sparked outrage and calls for action against hate speech. Harvard University’s silence on the matter has only added to the concern, raising questions about the university’s commitment to addressing antisemitism on its campus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)