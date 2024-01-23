LISTEN: Yaakov Shwekey Releases Song Inspired By Captive’s Mother

Jewish singer Yaakov Shwekey released a new song inspired by the mother of Uri Danino, who is being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

“A few weeks after the start of the war, I arrived in Israel to sing and try to strengthen the soldiers and the families of the kidnapped,” Shwekey wrote. “We performed at bases, weddings and hospitals, and more than empowering others, we were empowered ourselves by the immense powers of these heroes.”

“In one of the cases, we participated in a Hafrashat Challah event together with the families of the abductees, including the parents of the boy Uri Danino who was abducted in Gaza. Boruch Hashem we formed a special and deep connection with Einav Efrat, Uri’s mother, and we also invited her to us in the US to try and help in any way possible.”

“It is impossible to describe the strength and faith of this dear woman, who despite the enormous difficulty when her son is held captive by human animals, she still spreads confidence and faith in G-d and influences all of us. She goes around the schools here in the USA and strengthens thousands of children with her full faith in Hashem.”

“One day when we were sitting at home, I played her a song that Shlomi Azriel had sent me titled ‘Give me strength’. The song talks about exactly these matters. The song moved her to tears and she explained to me that the song describes exactly her feelings during these difficult days.”

“I told her right away that I would record the song and release it so that everyone could join in the prayers and the great hope. And the truth is that ‘Give me strength’ is not a song, but a prayer for the speedy safe return of Uri Ben Einav Efrat Danino, together with all our brothers and sisters who are captives in Gaza.”

An English translation of the Hebrew lyrics:

“Memory, loss, heavy feelings

Desire to complete, desire to understand the light, to see

Who am I, and what am I? Where are You?

It closes on me, and what about you?

Give me the strength

Not to stumble, not to fear, not to lose

You’re close, you’re far, you’re missing

Winds are blowing in me now, cloudy autumn

Inside burning strong like me, but what will be with me?

Be mine, protect me, walk with me

It closes on me, closes on me

Give me the strength, give, give, give

You’re close, you’re far, you’re missing

Give me the strength

The hidden things are for You, My Creator, and the revealed signs You gave me

And in difficult times, remember me, bring me from darkness to light

Give me the strength

Not to stumble, not to fear, not to lose

You’re close, you’re far, you’re missing

Give me the strength, give, give, give

You’re close, you’re far, you’re missing

Give me the strength”

Danino was taken captive as he was heroically rying to drive people to safety from the terrorists.

A video of Einav, in which she says that she thanks Hashem every day because “Hashem doesn’t do anything to hurt His children” and she even thanks Hashem for the zechus that He gave her this nisayon can be seen below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)