A major Atzeres Tefillah will be taking place Wednesday night at Bais Medrash Lutzk in Lakewood due to the current situation in Eretz Yisroel, and in light of growing worldwide antisemitism.

Maariv will be at 8:00PM, followed by Divrei Hisororus by Hagaon HaRav Yitzchok Sorotzkin at 8:15. Tehillim will be recited at 8:30.

It will be streamed on Torah Anytime and seen below, or on the phone at 718-820-7284 Extension 40.