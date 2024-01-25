EXPLOSIVE CLAIM: White House Officials Called Psychiatrist In 2017 Over Trump’s Mental Instability

A leading psychiatrist has come forward with claims that she was contacted by White House staff concerned about former President Donald Trump’s mental health. Dr. Bandy Lee, a former Yale University psychiatrist and editor of the controversial book ‘The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,’ disclosed this supposed story in a recent interview.

The issue of Trump’s mental well-being has recently gained traction in political discussions, especially with the ongoing race for the Republican Party nominee, where Trump faces opposition from Nikki Haley. Haley has raised questions about Trump’s fitness for office, a claim Trump has countered by stating he has successfully passed a mental fitness test.

Dr. Lee’s book, published in 2017, features essays from 27 psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals. These experts express their collective concern over Trump’s mental suitability for presidential duties, describing him as “too mentally unstable” for the role.

According to Dr. Lee, it was her publication that prompted unexpected contact from the White House in late 2017.

“While I was meeting with Congress members, there was one Republican who was willing to meet with us and her office agreed to meet. We were discussing the situation with the Congress members, but the Congresswoman entered the office and then said she wasn’t willing to talk about it. Two people from the White House reached out to me in late 2017 with concerns about Trump. They were calling because of the book I edited.”

“I unfortunately at the time had to refer them to the emergency room. At first, I wasn’t sure whether they were actually calling from the White House. Secondly, I didn’t want to become the President’s treater.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)