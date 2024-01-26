Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Biden Tells Bibi He Can’t Support A Year-Long War In The Gaza Strip


President Joe Biden has told Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu that he will not support a war in Gaza that will last all year, according to a report from Hebrew media outlet Walla.

Based on information from two unnamed US officials, President Biden reportedly urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to hasten the shift towards low-intensity combat with Hamas, aiming to lessen civilian casualties. The report further suggests that President Biden expressed uncertainty regarding Israel’s long-term goals for concluding the conflict and requested clarity on Israel’s post-war plans.

Reacting to the report, the office of Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges the support from President Biden and emphasized during their discussion that Israel is committed to pursuing the conflict until all its objectives are fulfilled.”

