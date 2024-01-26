BD”E: Petirah Of Rebbetzin Rochel Krupenia A”H, Wife Of Rav Levi Krupenia ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbetzin Rochel Krupenia A”H, the wife of HaRav Levi Krupenia ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Kamenitz. She was 97 years old.

Rebbetzin Krupenia was known for her unwavering support to her husband’s dedication to Harbotzas Torah and her kindness to his Talmidim.

She was a daughter of Rav Reuven Grozovsky zt”l, rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas and Bais Medrash Elyon, and a granddaughter of Rav Boruch Ber Leibowitz zt”l, author of Birkas Shmuel and Rosh Yeshivas Kamenitz.

Rockland Hatzolah were rushed to aid the nifteres on Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite their valiant efforts, she passed away a short time later.

The Levaya will be held on Friday at 10:00AM at Yeshiva Ohel Torah, 91 College Road in Monsey. The kevurah will take place onHar Hamenuchos in Eretz Yisroel.