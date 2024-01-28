CROCODILE TEARS: Lib NYC Councilman Attacks NYPD After Completely Legit Traffic Stop

New York City Councilman Yusef Salaam, best known for being a member of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” experienced a stop by the NYPD in Harlem that he says targeted him, but the NYPD has commended the officer’s conduct as “professional” and “respectful.”

In a statement, Salaam recounted, “Last night (Friday), while driving with my wife and children and listening in to a call with my Council colleagues on speakerphone, I was pulled over by an NYPD officer in my beloved Village of Harlem within the 28th Precinct.” He said that he “introduced myself as Councilman Yusef Salaam, and subsequently asked the officer why I was pulled over. Instead of answering my question, the officer stated, ‘We’re done here,’ and proceeded to walk away.”

According to the NYPD, Salaam was stopped for driving a “blue sedan with a Georgia license plate for driving with dark tint beyond the legal limits,” a violation of New York State law. The NYPD’s statement described the interaction, noting that once Salaam identified himself as a Councilmember, the officer advised him to have a good night. The 41-second video released by the NYPD appears to show the entire encounter but does not include an explanation for the stop.

The Police Benevolent Association and the NYPD have praised the officer’s handling of the situation, citing adherence to procedures established following the 2007 shooting of Detective Russel Timoshenko through tinted windows. PBA President Patrick Hendry commended the officer for his “outstanding, professional work,” adding, “This Council member and every other elected official who baselessly smeared our police officers owe them an apology.”

Salaam, meanwhile, insists that the stop “calls into question how the NYPD justifies its stops of New Yorkers and highlights the need for greater transparency to ensure they are constitutional.”

This incident came to light on the same day as a planned ride-along between City Councilmembers and the NYPD, amidst a debate over the “How Many Stops Act.” The Act, recently vetoed by Mayor Adams, would require detailed reporting on all police stops. Salaam says that he no longer planned to participate in the ride-along. The City Council is expected to override the Mayor’s veto on Tuesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)