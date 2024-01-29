WATCH: White House Press Sec Struggles To Send Condolences Over 3 Slain US Troops

Most Americans don’t find it terribly difficult to find something nice to say about U.S. servicemen – especially not ones that were killed by an Iran-sponsored drone attack. But then again, most Americans aren’t the White House Press Secretary.

In an appearance on MSNBC, Karine Jean-Pierre – who is a historic person, she wants you to know – struggled to formulate a coherent sentence when talking about the killed troops.

“What I will say, our deepest, uh, obviously, our deepest condolences go out and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families, uh, who lost three brave, uh, three brave, three brave — three folks who are military folks who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of this administration, of the American people,” Jean-Pierre said. “Obviously, more so, more importantly, uh, we lost those souls as the president said yesterday when he was in South Carolina. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and let’s not forget, there are wounded, also wounded soldier military forces as well, and our hearts go out to them and so I want to make sure that we offer us those deep, uh, deep thoughtful condolences to them.”

Clear and articulate as a pound of butter.

