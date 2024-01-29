NOT ENOUGH: IDF Says It Has Killed 2,000+ Hamas Terrorists In Khan Younis Region

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced in a press conference on Monday that IDF troops have killed over 2,000 Hamas terrorists in the Khan Younis region. The area, identified by Hagari as “the Hamas capital in the south,” has become the focal point of intense military activity.

Rear Adm. Hagari detailed that the IDF’s operations in Khan Younis have been both above and below ground, leading to significant casualties among Hamas forces. This includes the elimination of numerous Hamas operatives over the past week, contributing to the total count since the IDF’s operations began in the southern part of the Strip last month.

The IDF’s successes in Khan Younis extend beyond the battlefield. Hagari revealed that many Hamas commanders have either been killed, compelled to flee, or have surrendered, providing IDF with critical intelligence about the group’s activities and networks. Additionally, he noted the apprehension of several Hamas gunmen involved in the October 7 attacks.

Addressing a more somber aspect of the conflict, Rear Adm. Hagari spoke directly to the 136 hostages in Gaza, assuring them of ongoing efforts for their release. “If you can hear me now, we have not forgotten you, we think about you all the time… There is a huge international effort, and our job is to create the conditions to bring everyone home,” he stated, highlighting the complexity and human cost of the conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)