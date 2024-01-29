TRAGEDY IN NEW SQUARE: 10-Year-Old Boy Struck And Killed By School Bus

Mourning gripped the New Square community on Monday as word spread of the tragic petirah of 10-year-old Mordechai Pinchos Spitzer z”l, after he was struck by a bus outside his school.

Monsey Scoop reported Monday afternoon that the child was struck by the school bus on Clinton Lane in New Square. Hatzolah paramedics rushed to his aid, but were sadly unable to resuscitate the critically injured young victim.

Mordechai Pinchas Z”L is the son of Rabbi and Mrs. Yakov Yosef Spitzer. His father yb”l, is the principal of the Skver girls school.

The Levaya will take place at 10 pm Monday night at the Skvere Bais Hachaim.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

