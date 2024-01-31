CROWN HEIGHTS: Kinus Hashluchos 5784-2024 Security Meeting [PHOTOS]

Some 3,890 women leaders from more than 100 countries and all 50 U.S. states will gather this weekend in Brooklyn, N.Y., beginning Thursday, February 1st through Sunday, February 4th for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Women Emissaries.

Members of the Vaad Hakinus met with representatives of various New York City law enforcement agencies this week in preparation for the annual International Conference of Shluchos.

Led by Rabbi Mendel Kotlarsky, coordinator of the conference, the yearly meeting was productive, with both sides going over the various security measures to ensure the success of this year’s conference. Officials from the 71st and 77th precincts, Brooklyn South, and the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau were all represented at the meeting, which was held in the Jewish Children’s Museum conference room.

“We are extremely grateful to the members of the New York Police Department for their help in ensuring the safety of the thousands of participants who will be coming to New York City for the Kinus,” shared the Kinus coordinator, Rabbi Mendel Kotlarsky, “Security is always our top priority. We are here to ensure everyone in attendance feels safe throughout the conference.”

