REPORT: Mossad Chief Briefs War Cabinet On Hostage Deal – 35 Hostages For 35 Days Of Ceasefire


Channel 12 is reporting that Mossad Chief David Barnea briefed the Israeli war cabinet on a detailed nine-point proposal aimed at securing the release of 136 captives from Gaza. The initial phase of the proposed agreement would secure the freedom of 35 hostages, focusing on women, the sick, injured, and elderly, in exchange for a 35-day ceasefire.

The ceasefire period is intended to create a conducive environment for negotiations on a subsequent release phase, targeting the liberation of men and civil defense group members, whom Hamas views as combatants.

While the report does not specify the exact figures of Palestinians detained by Israel since the war’s outset, it indicates Israel’s intention to consider releasing prisoners with minor offenses first. It is noted that Israel has detained thousands of Palestinians, including women, children, and individuals under administrative detention, throughout the conflict.

