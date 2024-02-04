MAILBAG: Can We Please Stop Giving Attention To Every Dope?

A video of a guy I had never seen before and still don’t know the name of was recently posted on a rather random WhatsApp group that I am on.

In the video, a heimish man films himself complaining about a litvishe man who apparently didn’t say Kaddish Yasom quickly enough for him. To make matters worse for our disturbed filmmaker, the Litvish man didn’t even conform to the Sfard Nusach for Kaddish – Hashem Yeracheim! (Sarcasm intended)

Putting the stupidity and pointlessness of the video itself aside, there is something that bothered me tremendously about it. I have now seen that same video posted across multiple WhatsApp groups I’m on, and in each case, the other members of the group engaged in spirited discussion over whether the man has a point or not.

May I ask a question: Who cares? When did we become people who give a flying hoot about what a random person’s opinion is – so much so that we’ll sit and argue ourselves senseless over a random incident, knowing full well that our own opinion about it makes no difference either?

Once upon a time, to have your opinion heard and cared about by masses of people, you had to be a somebody in the first place. If you weren’t a rav or a known civic leader, nobody was going to pay attention to you – and why should they?

But now, with the advent of WhatsApp and social media platforms, literally any random person is awarded attention and oftentimes undeserved respect simply because they took a video of themselves and sent it to others. Why?

This bothers me very deeply because I’m worried about why we think the way that we do. Is our thinking nowadays guided by thoughtful people who earned themselves the right to be taken seriously, or are we being guided by people who are nothing more than dopes on WhatsApp?

I fear the answer is the latter.

