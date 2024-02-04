Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Arab Journalist Finds Live Ammunition After IDF Withdrawal From Northern Gaza; Investigation Underway


An Arab journalist in the northern Gaza Strip has shared video evidence on social media, purportedly showcasing ammunition allegedly abandoned by the IDF during their withdrawal from the area. Assaf Gibor, a reporter for Mekor Rishon, noted that while some of the casings visible in the footage are empty, the status of the remainder, potentially live ammunition, remains uncertain.

The IDF has acknowledged the incident and is currently conducting an investigation into the matter, with a spokesperson confirming the presence of two live shells among the items depicted in the video, with the remainder identified as empty ammunition packages.

The spokesperson emphasized the IDF’s standard operational procedures for the management of ammunition during the various phases of military engagement, indicating that the forces follow strict guidelines for the removal of ammunition upon entering and exiting combat zones. The discovery has prompted a review of these procedures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

